Jos Buttler's Record-Breaking Milestone: England's Unstoppable T20 Streak

History was made in Cardiff as Jos Buttler became the first player to score 15,000 career T20 runs. England's cricket team celebrated a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, clinching the series 2-0.

Liam Dawson's three-wicket haul and Tom Banton's unbeaten 52 were pivotal in this triumph, as England maintained their dominance in the T20 format with a 14th consecutive win against the visitors.

The contest, which saw England chasing a target of 146, was marked by Buttler's impressive milestone and Harry Brook's explosive batting, ensuring a swift finish with 47 balls remaining. The final match of the series is set for Saturday at Manchester's Old Trafford.