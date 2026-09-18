Jos Buttler's Record-Breaking Milestone: England's Unstoppable T20 Streak

Jos Buttler made history by reaching 15,000 career T20 runs as England defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, securing a 2-0 series lead. With a strong performance in Cardiff, marked by key contributions from Liam Dawson and Tom Banton, the team continued their winning streak against Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 02:14 IST
Jos Buttler's Record-Breaking Milestone: England's Unstoppable T20 Streak
Jos Buttler

History was made in Cardiff as Jos Buttler became the first player to score 15,000 career T20 runs. England's cricket team celebrated a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, clinching the series 2-0.

Liam Dawson's three-wicket haul and Tom Banton's unbeaten 52 were pivotal in this triumph, as England maintained their dominance in the T20 format with a 14th consecutive win against the visitors.

The contest, which saw England chasing a target of 146, was marked by Buttler's impressive milestone and Harry Brook's explosive batting, ensuring a swift finish with 47 balls remaining. The final match of the series is set for Saturday at Manchester's Old Trafford.

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