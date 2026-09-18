Jos Buttler's Record-Breaking Milestone: England's Unstoppable T20 Streak
Jos Buttler made history by reaching 15,000 career T20 runs as England defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, securing a 2-0 series lead. With a strong performance in Cardiff, marked by key contributions from Liam Dawson and Tom Banton, the team continued their winning streak against Sri Lanka.
History was made in Cardiff as Jos Buttler became the first player to score 15,000 career T20 runs. England's cricket team celebrated a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, clinching the series 2-0.
Liam Dawson's three-wicket haul and Tom Banton's unbeaten 52 were pivotal in this triumph, as England maintained their dominance in the T20 format with a 14th consecutive win against the visitors.
The contest, which saw England chasing a target of 146, was marked by Buttler's impressive milestone and Harry Brook's explosive batting, ensuring a swift finish with 47 balls remaining. The final match of the series is set for Saturday at Manchester's Old Trafford.