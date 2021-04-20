Virat Kohli urges citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols, practice social distancing
As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday urged everyone to follow social distancing norms and wear masks whenever anyone leaves his or her home to buy essential items.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:20 IST
As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday urged everyone to follow social distancing norms and wear masks whenever anyone leaves his or her home to buy essential items. Delhi reported 240 deaths -- the highest-ever single day fatalities in the city - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening.
India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "Friends, as you all are aware that the number of COVID cases are increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming difficult with each passing day. I would therefore once again request all of you to wear masks whenever you leave your home to buy essentials or for important work, please follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands," said Kohli in Hindi in a video posted by Delhi Police.
"It's very important to follow all these precautions. To fight this pandemic once again, we will have to support our police personnel. As I have said before, the country will only be safe when the citizens are safe. Please understand your responsibility and follow all these protocols, Jai Hind," he added. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country. As many as 1,54,761 people have recovered from the virus and the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582. The death toll has reached 1,80,530. (ANI)
