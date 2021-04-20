Left Menu

Renowned hockey statistician BG Joshi dead, HI mourns

A passionate lover of the game, Joshi has been maintaining records of the sport since the early 1970s and also contributed hockey statistics to several national dailies.Mourning his demise, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, Despite his fulltime job as an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department, he would remain committed to his passion of keeping up with the numbers.There is perhaps no player in the history of modern hockey that BG Joshi didnt have statistics about.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:07 IST
Renowned hockey statistician BG Joshi dead, HI mourns

Renowned hockey statistician and historian Baboolal Goverdhan Joshi died on Tuesday owing to COVID-19 related complications and his demise was mourned by the game's governing body.

Joshi was 67. Joshi, who died in Bhopal, is survived by his wife Krishna and two sons, Shravan and Neeraj.

The hockey historian worked as an engineer at the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department. A passionate lover of the game, Joshi has been maintaining records of the sport since the early 1970s and also contributed hockey statistics to several national dailies.

Mourning his demise, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, ''Despite his fulltime job as an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department, he would remain committed to his passion of keeping up with the numbers.

''There is perhaps no player in the history of modern hockey that BG Joshi didn't have statistics about. He kept records of players debuts, goals, goal assists and so on and also maintained records of global hockey. ''We have lost a true fan of hockey today. We express our deepest condolences to his family members. We share their grief in these sorrowful times.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise 511 million in U.S. IPOEndeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC, s...

8 cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu; 94 bovines rescued

Eight suspected cattle smugglers were arrested and 94 bovines rescued as police foiled a smuggling bid in the outskirts Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.A police team intercepted eight trucks headed for Kashmir on the highway near the Ban t...

MP: COVID-19 victim cremated as wife gives consent from China

The body of a 40-year-old man who died of COVID-19 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was cremated after 24 hours on Tuesday as his family was in China, an official said.The last rites were carried out by a volunteer after consent was taken from t...

White House offers condolences on death of Chadian president Deby

The White House on Tuesday offered sincere condolences to the people of Chad on the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby.We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad, a White House spokesperson said in a statement. We support a pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021