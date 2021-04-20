Renowned hockey statistician BG Joshi dead, HI mourns

Renowned hockey statistician and historian Baboolal Goverdhan Joshi died on Tuesday owing to COVID-19 related complications and his demise was mourned by the game's governing body.

Joshi was 67. Joshi, who died in Bhopal, is survived by his wife Krishna and two sons, Shravan and Neeraj.

The hockey historian worked as an engineer at the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department. A passionate lover of the game, Joshi has been maintaining records of the sport since the early 1970s and also contributed hockey statistics to several national dailies.

Mourning his demise, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, ''Despite his fulltime job as an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department, he would remain committed to his passion of keeping up with the numbers.

''There is perhaps no player in the history of modern hockey that BG Joshi didn't have statistics about. He kept records of players debuts, goals, goal assists and so on and also maintained records of global hockey. ''We have lost a true fan of hockey today. We express our deepest condolences to his family members. We share their grief in these sorrowful times.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK

