DC beat MI by six wickets in IPL

Delhi Capitals notched up a six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here on Tuesday.Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra snared four wickets as Delhi produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai to a below-par 137 for nine after deciding to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith 33 for the second wicket.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:37 IST
Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith (33) for the second wicket. Once they back in the hut, Lalit Yadav (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (14) held their nerves to take DC home in 19.1 overs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (44), Ishant Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) were the main contributors for MI, who couldn't recover from a middle-order collapse after being 67 for 2 in seven overs at one stage.

For DC, Mishra emerged as the most successful bowler and he was ably supported by Avesh Khan (2/15), Lalit Yadav (1/17), Marcus Stoinis (1/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/25).

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 137/9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 44; Amit Mishra 4/24). Delhi Capitals: 138 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45; Jayant yadav 1/25).

