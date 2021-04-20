Left Menu

IPL: Mishra, Dhawan help Delhi beat Mumbai in low-scoring thriller

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played significant knocks as Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Updated: 20-04-2021 23:52 IST
Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played significant knocks as Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday evening. Mishra picked four wickets as Delhi Capitals first restricted Mumbai Indians to 137/9 and then chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Delhi needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter towards the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job easier for the batsmen. Chasing 138, Delhi had suffered an early jolt as Jayant Yadav dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the second over. Dhawan (45) and Smith (33) stitched a 53-run stand for the second wicket, but at a sluggish rate.

Pollard ended the partnership in the 10th over to reduce Delhi Capitals to 64/2. However, Dhawan continued scoring at a brisk rate and built a 36-run stand with Lalit as Delhi Capitals scored 100 before the completion of the 15th over. However, Rahul Chahar removed Dhawan to ignite a glimmer of hope with Delhi needing 38 runs in the last five overs. But the Capitals got over the line and registered their third win of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav launched a counter-attack and steered Mumbai Indians to 55/1 at the end of the powerplay after Quinton de Kock departed in the third over. Rohit and Suryakumar found their rhythm but Avesh Khan triggered a middle-order collapse by removing 'SKY' in the seventh over.

After Suryakumar's dismissal, Mishra removed Rohit, Hardik, and Pollard. Lalit too joined the party as he dismissed Krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians lost five wickets in less than five overs. Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav revived the Mumbai Indians innings but Mishra again struck removing the wicket-keeper batsman as the Rohit-led side posted a 138-run target.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 137/9 (Rohit Sharma 44, Ishan Kishan 26; Amit Mishra 4-26); Delhi Capitals 138/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 45, Steven Smith 33; Kieron Pollard 1-9) (ANI)

