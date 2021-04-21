Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich title celebrations on hold after defeat by Watford

Dan Gosling's 57th-minute goal earned the visitors the points to put them on the verge of joining already-promoted Norwich back in the top flight after one season. Norwich have 90 points to Watford's 85 with three games left, while third-placed Swansea City have 76 before playing later against visiting Queens Park Rangers. Fourth-placed Brentford's slim automatic promotion hopes were all but dashed as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Cardiff City.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:53 IST
Soccer-Norwich title celebrations on hold after defeat by Watford
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norwich City's Championship title celebrations were put on ice as they lost 1-0 at home to second-placed Watford on Tuesday.

Norwich have 90 points to Watford's 85 with three games left, while third-placed Swansea City have 76 before playing later against visiting Queens Park Rangers. Fourth-placed Brentford's slim automatic promotion hopes were all but dashed as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Cardiff City. The Bees have 75 points with four games to play.

