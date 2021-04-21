Left Menu

IPL 2021: Always try to defeat Rohit in flight and not give him pace, says Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra has said that he always looks to beat Rohit Sharma in flight and he always looks to bowl the ball outside the Mumbai Indians' skipper zone.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:17 IST
IPL 2021: Always try to defeat Rohit in flight and not give him pace, says Mishra
Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra has said that he always looks to beat Rohit Sharma in flight and he always looks to bowl the ball outside the Mumbai Indians' skipper zone. Leg-spinner Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the batsmen. "Obviously, I am feeling good with my performance as it came against the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has the experience of playing here in Chennai but we managed to defeat them here. I am happy with my performance. I always try to bowl the ball outside Rohit's zone and I do not give him pace. I always try to defeat him in flight so that he trys a shot that is not his strength," Mishra told Prithvi Shaw in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"I bowled the ball to stop the run flow so it can be said that I was lucky to take the wicket of Ishan Kishan. I will always try to as many wickets and it feel really food if I am able to break the record of Lasith Malinga for taking most number of wickets in the IPL," he added. Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi is now placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Apple announces AirTags for lost items, slim iMacs in new colors

Apple Inc announced AirTags to find lost items and podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and also introduced an array of slim iMac computers in a variety of colors. AirTags will cost 29 each or four for 99 and w...

Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

Egypts transportation minister on Tuesday said he sacked the countrys top railway official, following three train accidents in less than a month that left more than 40 people dead and over 350 injured.The firing of Ashraf Raslan was part of...

Apple announces podcast subscriptions, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event

Apple Inc announced podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and is expected later on Tuesday to show off tiny tags meant to locate lost items. The event, being broadcast from Apples Cupertino, California headquart...

Den Networks not to proceed with composite scheme of arrangement

Den Networks on Wednesday said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media Investments.Considering that more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021