Left Menu

Cricket-Mumbai captain Rohit urges batsmen to step up after second loss

Opting to bat first in Tuesday's game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai had reached 67-1 in the seventh over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but then lost their way, ending up with a paltry 137-9 from their 20 overs. Rohit's side had managed to defend low totals in their previous two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to do so on Tuesday as Delhi registered a six-wicket victory.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:02 IST
Cricket-Mumbai captain Rohit urges batsmen to step up after second loss

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma urged his team's batsmen to step up after yet another listless performance in the middle overs saw the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions suffer their second defeat of their campaign. Opting to bat first in Tuesday's game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai had reached 67-1 in the seventh over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but then lost their way, ending up with a paltry 137-9 from their 20 overs.

Rohit's side had managed to defend low totals in their previous two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to do so on Tuesday as Delhi registered a six-wicket victory. "After the start we got, I thought we could have very batted well in the middle overs, which we didn't do," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

"That's something we need to focus on. It's been happening time and again." Mumbai had been cruising at 86-1 against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata before being bundled out for 152, while they raised 55 for the opening partnership against Hyderabad but could not capitalise on the brisk start and managed to get to 150-5.

On Tuesday, experienced Delhi leg-spinner Amit Mishra did the damage with 4-24, including the wickets of Rohit and hard-hitting middle order batsmen Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. "We are just not being able to capitalise on the start that we are getting in the powerplay," said Rohit, who scored 44 and added 58 for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav.

"This is something we need to understand as a batting unit. That is something we failed to do again. "But you have got to give credit to Delhi bowlers. They kept us tight in the middle, kept the pressure going and kept taking wickets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family....

UK soccer governance to be examined after Super League falters -minister

Britains culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that a decision by six English Premier League clubs to quit the European Super League project was not the end of the matter and a wider look at the governance of the sport was needed.Its very im...

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in O...

Staffing group Randstad posts slight Q1 earnings beat

Global staffing group Randstad on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings of 202 million euros 243 million, slightly beating forecasts, as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.Analysts polled by the company had on average expecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021