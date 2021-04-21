MS Dhoni's parents test positive for Covid-19
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents have tested positive for Covid-19.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:30 IST
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents have tested positive for Covid-19. In an update, Pulse Superspeciality Hospital said that the oxygen level of Dhoni's parents is stable. "Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable," said the hospital while providing an update.
Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The side is playing its matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the completion of their next two games, the side will move to Delhi for the next leg of the tournament. CSK has won two matches out of three games they have played so far and the side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders later on Wednesday.
In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions. During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open but a gathering of devotees will not be allowed. According to the state government's order, agricultural, construction, industrial, and mining activities will be permitted during the lockdown. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
