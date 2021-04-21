Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:34 IST
Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday.

The club said that the competition they had signed up for was no longer the one that would be played and that the players and coaching staff are happy with the decision.

