Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super LeagueReuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:34 IST
Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday.
The club said that the competition they had signed up for was no longer the one that would be played and that the players and coaching staff are happy with the decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- La Liga
- Atletico Madrid
- Super League