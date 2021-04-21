Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday.

They became the first Spanish side out of the 12 founding members to abandon the idea, which appears set for failure after widespread criticism across the football world after it was announced on Sunday. The six Premier League teams involved all withdrew from the project on Tuesday.

"The Atletico board, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of its founding clubs its decision to not finally formalise their adherence to the project," Atletico said. "Atletico made the decision last Monday to join this project taking into account circumstances that no longer exist today.

"The squad of the first team and its coach have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criterion."

