Left Menu

IPL 2021: Du Plessis, Gaikwad steer CSK to 220/3 against KKR

Anchor knock of 95 runs from Faf du Plessis and half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the Chennai Super Kings to 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharastra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:41 IST
IPL 2021: Du Plessis, Gaikwad steer CSK to 220/3 against KKR
CSK batters Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Anchor knock of 95 runs from Faf du Plessis and half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the Chennai Super Kings to 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. After being asked to bat first, Gaikwad and Du Plessis provided a solid foundation to the side. The openers gave the flying start to the side and played their shots freely all-around the park.

The duo guided the side to the three-figure mark in no time as both the batsmen were on song. They added 115-run for the first wicket. Meanwhile, Gaikwad completed his fifth IPL half-century off 33 balls after a poor form in the first three games. In the 13th over, spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Gaikwad on 64 runs and got the first breakthrough of the match. His knock was studded with four sixes and six fours. After Gaikwad's dismissal, Moeen Ali joined the party and kept the scoring rate steady. Meanwhile, Du Plessis also scripted his fifty off 35 balls.

Moeen sticks to his role and played a knock of 25 off 12 including two sixes and as many fours. Moeen stitched a 50-run partnership with Du Plessis off 27 balls. Moeen was picked by Sunil Narine in the 17th over. CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted himself up in the order and came in to bat at number four. He along with Du Plessis kept the scoring high. Dhoni played a quickfire knock of 17 off seven balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Andre Russell in the 19th over.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on six runs after sending the last ball of the innings over the rope. In the last five overs, CSK batters accumulated 70 runs as KKR failed to find momentum in their favour. Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 95 runs off 60 balls including four sixes and nine fours. For KKR, Narine, Russell and Chakravarthy bagged one wicket each.

Brief Scores: CSK 220/3 (Faf du Plessis 95*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Sunil Narine 1-34) vs KKR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. working to add $300 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan -Blinken

The Biden administration is working with Congress to provide an additional 300 million in civilian assistance to Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.The aid is being made available now to demonstrate our e...

Looks horrible but you have to give credit to curators: Warner on Chepauk pitch

Despite winning the game against Punjab Kings comfortably by nine wickets here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has branded the pitch horrible. Warner-led side registered their first win of the 2021 IP...

Ohio authorities probe fatal police shooting of Black teenage girl

State investigators in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday were probing the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in a confrontation caught on body-camera footage that appeared to show her lunging at two people with a knife.The incident on...

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage cross 13.22 cr doses

The total COVID-19 vaccinations across the country have crossed more than the 13.22 crore mark on Wednesday, said the Union Health Ministry. According to an official release, more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021