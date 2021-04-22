Left Menu

Soccer-Popovic to take over as Melbourne Victory coach next season

Melbourne Victory have appointed Asian Champions League-winning coach Tony Popovic to take over at the end of the season, the Australian club said on Thursday. "I am very proud and excited to be appointed head coach of Melbourne Victory starting next season," said Popovic. "I have watched the club from afar as a player and a coach.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:31 IST
Soccer-Popovic to take over as Melbourne Victory coach next season

Melbourne Victory have appointed Asian Champions League-winning coach Tony Popovic to take over at the end of the season, the Australian club said on Thursday. Popovic, who led Western Sydney Wanderers to the continental title in 2014, will take over as a long-term replacement for Grant Brebner after the Scotsman stood down at the weekend.

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean, who worked as an assistant to Brebner, will lead the team until the end of the season. "I am very proud and excited to be appointed head coach of Melbourne Victory starting next season," said Popovic.

"I have watched the club from afar as a player and a coach. Melbourne Victory is a proud club renowned throughout the A-League for its strong culture and its passionate member and fan base. "I'm really looking forward to being part of it and being appointed head coach is a great honour for me. I know there's plenty of hard work ahead as we build towards the next phase of success at the club."

Four-times champions Victory have struggled over the last two seasons. They are currently bottom of the 12-team A-League after finishing 10th last season and Brebner's last game saw Victory thrashed 7-0 by cross-town rivals Melbourne City on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Thursday dropped Rs 318 to Rs 70,020 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 318, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 70,020 per kg in a ...

Italian prosecutors prepare possible charges after concluding Genoa bridge probe - sources

Italian prosecutors are preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of infrastructure group Atlantia after concluding an inquiry into a deadly motorway bridge collapse in 2018, sources with direct knowledge of the matter s...

Car explosion kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan

Tashkent Uzbekistan, April 22 ANIXinhua A compressed methane gas tank installed in a car has exploded, killing a man and injuring another at a gas station in southern Uzbekistans Qashqadaryo Region, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Thur...

A-Pac financial institutions' Covid recovery to be long and laborious: S&P

Credit conditions have improved for Asia Pacific banks over the past quarter but the pandemic has set back finances of households and corporates with deeply negative effects on lenders, SP Global Ratings said on Thursday. Economies are reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021