Left Menu

Rugby-England's Hunter on bench for women's Six Nations final against France

Helena Rowland, who has scored two tries in as many matches, retains her place at flyhalf with Leanne Riley at scrumhalf. Zoe Aldcroft starts at six, with Cath O'Donnell making her third consecutive appearance in the second row. Sarah McKenna starts at fullback with Abby Dow and Jess Breach making up the back three.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:46 IST
Rugby-England's Hunter on bench for women's Six Nations final against France

Emily Scarratt will captain England in Saturday's women's Six Nations final against France at Twickenham Stoop, with regular skipper Sarah Hunter dropping to the bench. Hunter, 35, returned from a 13-month international absence for the 67-3 win over Italy and is yet to hit top form. Poppy Cleall will start at number eight instead.

"It was great to have Sarah Hunter back against Italy," head coach Simon Middleton said. "She's not quite at the level she would want to be and we need for this game at the moment which is to be expected. "Sarah respects there are a lot of players in the back row and back five in great form... She's not quite there yet but it's a challenge she's more than up for."

Abbie Ward and Marlie Packer return to the starting lineup at lock and openside flanker respectively, while Zoe Harrison will make her first start of the 2021 competition at inside centre. Helena Rowland, who has scored two tries in as many matches, retains her place at flyhalf with Leanne Riley at scrumhalf.

Zoe Aldcroft starts at six, with Cath O'Donnell making her third consecutive appearance in the second row. Sarah McKenna starts at fullback with Abby Dow and Jess Breach making up the back three. "We've brought Marlie back in this week. Physicality at the breakdown will be imperative against France and amongst other things that’s what Marlie gives you," Middleton said.

England XV vs France 15. Sarah McKenna

14. Jess Breach 13. Emily Scarratt

12. Zoe Harrison 11. Abby Dow

10. Helena Rowland 9. Leanne Riley

1. Vickii Cornborough 2. Lark Davies

3. Shaunagh Brown 4. Abbie Ward

5. Cath O’Donnell 6. Zoe Aldcroft

7. Marlie Packer 8. Poppy Cleall

Finishers 16. Amy Cokayne

17. Detysha Harper 18. Bryony Cleall

19. Harriet Millar-Mills 20. Sarah Hunter

21. Claudia MacDonald 22. Lagi Tuima

23. Ellie Kildunne

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

CreditAccess Grameen raises Rs 71cr by issuing bonds to Global Access Fund

CreditAccess Grameen on Thursday said it has raised Rs 71 crore by issuing bonds to Global Access Fund LP.The board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on April 22, has considered and approved issuance of 710 secured, redeemabl...

ACC, Ambuja Cements partner with IIT Madras to develop sustainable building solutions

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday announced their partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M to develop green and sustainable building solutions.As part of that, a collaborative research study will be fi...

IPL 2021: Cummins put us in a position where we had a genuine chance of winning, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praised the fighting spirit shown by the side against Chennai and said that Pat Cummins with his late onslaught nearly got them over the line against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. At one stage, ...

FEATURE-Indian maids count cost of COVID in testing times

By Roli Srivastava Mumbai, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indias 50 million domestic workers already had it tough. Now the mostly female force of cooks, cleaners and carers must test negative for coronavirus and get vaccinated to kee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021