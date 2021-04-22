Left Menu

IPL 2021: Cummins put us in a position where we had a genuine chance of winning, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praised the fighting spirit shown by the side against Chennai and said that Pat Cummins with his late onslaught nearly got them over the line against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:07 IST
KKR's Pat Cummins (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praised the fighting spirit shown by the side against Chennai and said that Pat Cummins with his late onslaught nearly got them over the line against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 31/5 but Andre Russell and Cummins played knocks of 54 and 66* to keep Morgan's side in the hunt. But CSK managed to hold their nerve to register a thrilling victory. No one from KKR's top-order managed to stay at the crease for a long time as Deepak Chahar scalped four wickets. In the end, the target proved too much for Morgan's side to chase. CSK won the game by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. "First five-six overs did hurt us but the beauty of today playing here reiterates that we're never out of any game. We have an unbelievable squad, unbelievable talent that matches any team in the competition. And if we need reminding of that today is the game where it happens," Morgan said in a video posted on KKR's official Twitter handle.

"Andre and Dinesh for that partnership absolutely unbelievable. Well done guys and Pat. Putting us in a position where we had a genuine chance of winning the game," he added. Despite the loss, Morgan feels that there were many positives from the clash.

"I think everybody should leave the ground today on a positive note, really high-spirited. We've not come anywhere near our capabilities today and we've nearly beat a side who are in really good form," he said. The Morgan-led side has won one game so far out of four games and will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. (ANI)

