IPL 2021: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League encounter here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. At the time of toss, Kohli said, "Going to bowl. Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Confident we can chase anything down. Try and exploit whatever we can with the new ball. Very exciting for me as a batsman but the bowlers will have to adjust. Have experienced conditions totally opposite in Chennai. Just one change. Richardson replaces Patidar. Has been bowling well in the BBL."

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said: "Will be a good experience for the batsmen to bat first. It's evenly balanced, we just need to play some good cricket. It's all about playing with the heart. Ups and downs are going to happen in IPL. Important to trust yourself and back your teammates. One change, Gopal replaces Unadkat."RCB is the only side in the competition that has not lost any game so far. The Kohli-led side has won all three games in the season. While Rajasthan has lost two games and won one out of their three games so far. Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

