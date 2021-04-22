Jwala Gutta ties nuptial knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Jwala Gutta ties nuptial knot with actor Vishnu VishalPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:26 IST
Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched here on Thursday, family sources said.
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Gutta told PTI.
Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, was among the prominent persons, who attended the wedding and blessed the couple.
Jwala and Vishal had recently announced their marriage on social media.
Photos of the pre-wedding ceremony of Jwala and Vishal were also circulated on social media.
Vishal played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury ended his cricketing career.
The 36-year-old then went on to act in Tamil films and produce a few like 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam,' 'Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran' and 'Ratsasan.' Gutta was earlier married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand.
Vishal was also married before and has a son from the marriage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)