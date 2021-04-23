Left Menu

It was an exceptional innings: Sangakkara on Padikkal's maiden IPL ton

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara lavished praise on Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton and helped the team register a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede on Thursday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:04 IST
It was an exceptional innings: Sangakkara on Padikkal's maiden IPL ton
RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara lavished praise on Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton and helped the team register a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede on Thursday evening. Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets, thus registering their fourth straight win in the ongoing tournament.

"I thought it was an exceptional innings. He played really, really well. He played the shots that he knew he could play and he kind of anticipated some of the deliveries that were going to be bowled with the fields set. I thought he showed a lot of maturity to bat through," said Sangakkara in a virtual press conference. "Of course, he was batting with Virat so you know there's a lot of conversation out there, talking about what to do and how to do it. And it was an exceptional innings; very, very impressive," he added.

RCB didn't lose a wicket as they managed to chase the target quite comfortably in the end. Sangakkara wants Rajasthan Royals' bowlers to read the game a little bit better to be ahead in the match. "In terms of our bowling to have slightly better defensive options to try and anticipate and read the game a little bit better to what the batsman might do," said Sangakkara.

"So we got to kind of change our thinking a little bit on that and have a little more tactical nous when it comes to executing the game plan. But it's about playing good hard positive cricket, enjoying yourself and really expressing yourself, that's the mantra here," he added. The former Sri Lanka skipper feels when wickets are flat like in Wankhede it requires a joint effort from bowlers, batsmen and fielders to ensure the things are right in place.

"But at the same time execution is really, really important, especially on wickets that are quite flat and it has to be a joint effort between the batsman and bowler and also the fielding. So we've got to get things right," said Sangakkara. "We gotta get better really quickly. It's only been four games, but you know, games can go by quite quickly so we've got a lot of thinking to do. First recover quickly and then get back to play some good cricket that we know we can," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Canada bans passenger flights from India, Pak for 30 days due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Canadian government has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, the longest country-specific travel ban imposed by Canada.The flight ban took effec...

Atalanta draws 1-1 at Roma to remain 3rd in Serie A

Ten-man Atalanta wasted a chance to move into second place in Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Europa League semifinalist Roma.Still, Atalanta extended its unbeaten streak to six matches.Also, Napoli beat visiting Lazio 5-2 to move within two poi...

Leicester beats West Brom 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened its grip on a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion that pushed the visitors closer to relegation.Vardy had not netted in his previous 11 games but...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021