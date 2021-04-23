Left Menu

Cricket-Green gets Australia contract, Wade and Pucovski miss out

CA announced a 17-strong list of contracted players for an action-packed 2020-21 season, which includes the Twenty20 World Cup in India and the home Ashes series against England around the New Year. Green, 21, broke into the test side last season on the back of some prolific domestic form and played all four matches in the lost home series against India.

All-rounder Cameron Green was awarded a Cricket Australia central contract for the first time on Friday but fellow young gun Will Pucovski as well as more experienced hands Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis missed out. CA announced a 17-strong list of contracted players for an action-packed 2020-21 season, which includes the Twenty20 World Cup in India and the home Ashes series against England around the New Year.

Green, 21, broke into the test side last season on the back of some prolific domestic form and played all four matches in the lost home series against India. "Cameron is a player we believe will play an important role for Australian cricket after his impressive breakout summer," head selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement. "His 84 in the second-innings against India at the SCG demonstrated excellent technique and resolve and we are confident his bowling will be impactful at international level." Pucovski, 23, also made his debut in the India series but missed out on a contract along with the man he replaced at the top of the Australian batting order, Joe Burns. Hohns said the players omitted were still very much in the frame for selection in what will be a busy year for Australian cricket. "We want to create an environment where players strive for national selection through consistent domestic performances and earn national contracts through consistent international performances," Hohns added. "There will continue to be opportunities and support for players outside this group to represent Australia and earn an upgrade to a central contract with strong performances throughout the year." Australia are also scheduled to undertake a short format tour of West Indies and a test tour of Pakistan in addition to the Ashes series and the Twenty20 World Cup. Contracted players for the 2020-21 season: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa

