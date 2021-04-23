Left Menu

Cameron Green earns Cricket Australia central contract as Head, Wade miss out

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the list of 17 men players who were offered national contracts for the 2021-22 season. Former Australia Test vice-captain Travis Head and wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade missed out while young all-rounder Cameron Green was handed a contract.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:01 IST
Cameron Green earns Cricket Australia central contract as Head, Wade miss out
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the list of 17 men players who were offered national contracts for the 2021-22 season. Former Australia Test vice-captain Travis Head and wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade missed out while young all-rounder Cameron Green was handed a contract. According to CA, the contracts are primarily assessed on player performances during the past 12 months and identify those whom the National Selection Panel believes will represent the Australian teams over the year ahead.

Opening batsman Joe Burns, who was dropped during the Test series against India, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have also missed out on the contracts. "We have great confidence in the 17 players announced today as the Australian men's team enters a busy year of high-quality cricket across all three formats which features, among other highlights, an ICC Twenty20 World Cup in India and a home Ashes series," said national selector Trevor Hohns in an official statement.

"There are two main reasons behind the size of the contract list announced today. Firstly, we have seen format specialisation become increasingly prevalent in recent seasons which, accordingly, has resulted in a broader group of players representing Australia, often beyond the initial list of contracted players at the start of each year. "Secondly, we want to create an environment where players strive for national selection through consistent domestic performances and earn national contracts through consistent international performances," he added.

Green has been elevated to his first full contract after playing all four Tests against India last summer. "His 84 in the second-innings against India at the SCG demonstrated excellent technique and resolve and we are confident his bowling will be impactful at international level. His domestic form was also outstanding, and we expect he will only get better with more international exposure," said Hohns.

Burns, Head, Wade, Marsh and Marcus Stoinis (upgraded during the 2020-21 season) did not retain national contracts but will be afforded every opportunity to press for selection in Australian squads. "The NSP continues to hold Joe Burns, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in high regard and expect that they, and many others across Australian Cricket, will continue to make strong cases for national selection next season," said Hohns.

Hohns said Australian men's teams were well placed for success across all three formats. "While the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was deservedly won by India, our players can nonetheless be proud of their efforts across all formats, which included a home ODI series win over India and an away win over England, the current World Champions." "This is reflected in the ICC rankings. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner are all ranked among the top ten Test batsmen, while Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are rated in the top ten Test bowlers." "Add to this the white ball player rankings -- Aaron Finch (ODI and T20I) and Glenn Maxwell (T20I) among the batsmen and Ashton Agar (T20I) and Adam Zampa (T20I) among the bowlers are all in the top 10 globally -- and the strength of this contract list is evident," said Hohns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle - local media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong picked a new finance minister on Friday as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle, local media reported.The finance ministry will be headed by Lawrence Wong, who is currently education minister. Wong is...

China says 3 citizens in UAE falsified tests

China says three of its citizens working in the United Arab Emirates have tampered with the results of their coronavirus tests required to return home.A statement from the Chinese Embassy said the three, working in the main business center ...

US defends restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccine raw materials amid India's request to lift ban

Defending US restrictions on the export of key raw materials for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine that threatens to slow Indias vaccination drive, a senior State Department official has said the Biden administrations first obligation is ...

Samajwadi Party leader Rammurti Singh Verma passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rammurti Singh Verma died here on Friday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.He was 71.Verma was admitted at a private hospital in Bareilly on Wednesday and was undergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021