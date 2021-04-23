Left Menu

Olympics-Barcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier moved from Tokyo

Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it was unable to be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday. An operational artistic swimming test event will be held in Tokyo in July.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:20 IST
Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it was unable to be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday. The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the Summer Games. An operational artistic swimming test event will be held in Tokyo in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

