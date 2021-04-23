Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs may need more than League Cup win to keep Kane: Woodgate

Even if Tottenham Hotspur break their 13-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup on Sunday it might not be enough to satisfy the ambitions of captain Harry Kane, former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate said. Kane, who broke into the Spurs' team in 2014 and has scored 219 goals in all competitions, signed a six-year extension in 2018 but British media have linked him with a move to a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:36 IST
Soccer-Spurs may need more than League Cup win to keep Kane: Woodgate

Even if Tottenham Hotspur break their 13-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup on Sunday it might not be enough to satisfy the ambitions of captain Harry Kane, former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate said.

Kane, who broke into the Spurs' team in 2014 and has scored 219 goals in all competitions, signed a six-year extension in 2018 but British media have linked him with a move to a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. Spurs came up short in the League Cup final in 2015 and the Champions League final in 2019 but Kane, 27, will have another shot at silverware when they face Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

Woodgate, who scored an extra-time winner for Spurs against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, said the club needed to start delivering trophies given the talent within the squad. "They have to (win trophies now) in terms of the stadium they have built and with the players they have got," Bournemouth manager Woodgate told British media.

"They've got the best striker in England with Harry Kane so they need to start winning trophies for him." Woodgate said Spurs had to show Kane they were serious about challenging for titles by bringing in more quality and that a Cup win might not be enough to stop his head from being turned.

"I'm not sure, I think they'll need more investment," said Woodgate. "He's been unbelievable again this season, scored so many goals and even evolved as a player by making so many assists. He's an incredible talent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bad news for RR as ECB rules Archer out of IPL

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday announced that star fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the ongoing 14th Indian Premier League, compounding his franchise Rajasthan Royals misery.The 26-year-old Archer returned to bow...

HC asks Nagpur collector to requisition oxygen plants of steel factories

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Nagpur district collector to consider requisitioning oxygen plants of four steel factories in Maharashtra to supply the life-saving gas for treatment of COVID-19 patients.A divis...

Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Extending their support to the state governments efforts in combating the pandemic, all ministers in Meghalaya have donated 10 per cent of their three months salary to the CM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on ...

UK variant could be behind current COVID-19 surge in Delhi: NCDC chief

The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi could have been fuelled by the UK variant as its prevalence in genomes sequenced nearly doubled from the second to the last week of March, Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021