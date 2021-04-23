Left Menu

CSA issued warning by South African sports minister

South African sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday warned the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board and members' council that he intends "defunding" and "derecognising" of the organisation.

CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

South African sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday warned the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board and members' council that he is looking at "defunding" and "derecognising" the organisation. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, in the four-page letter, Mthethwa outlined the reasons for his decision, and concluded: "In the circumstances, I have decided to invoke my powers under the Act [which allows ministerial intervention in a sporting body] and I hereby notify you that I have done so.... by de-funding and de-recognising CSA, and I will cause this to be published in the Government Gazette in due course at the earliest opportunity."

This comes after Saturday's special general meeting which saw the members' council preventing Mthethwa's wish that the CSA board be made up of a majority of independent directors. A total of 75 per cent of the members' council needed to vote in favour of the new board structure, which did not happen, Sport24 reported. The stand-off between the interim board and the members' council has ultimately led to Mthethwa flexing, and his intervention now threatens the very existence of the game in South Africa.

CSA issued a statement on the matter and termed it as a "very sad day" for all who are involved with cricket in South Africa. "It is indeed a very sad day for our country, for cricket, for the millions of South African fans who love the game and the sponsors who have committed to cricket and its grassroots development. But it is a specifically sad day for the players, staff and others whose livelihoods are at stake," the CSA statement read.

Chair of the Board, Stavros Nicolaou, said: "Only the Members' Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure in terms of section 60 of the Companies Act. "The Board commends the majority of the Members' Council who support good governance and voted in favour of a modern governance structure for cricket. It is deeply disappointing that a self-interested vocal minority voted against change while three members chose to abstain. These actions have now brought the game to its knees and will cause the greatest crisis since readmission," he added. (ANI)

