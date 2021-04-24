Left Menu

Morris returns a four-wicket haul as Royals restrict KKR to 133/9

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:39 IST
Morris returns a four-wicket haul as Royals restrict KKR to 133/9
The Royals pacers were impressive with their variations and did not offer the batsmen any freebies in the powerplay as KKR laboured to 25 for one in six overs. Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)

Chris Morris was effective at the death yet again as Rajasthan Royal's pacers combined accuracy and guile to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 133 for nine in the IPL here on Saturday.

Royals pacers, who were smart with the change of pace, stifled the KKR batsmen who could not find a way to deal with it after being put in to bat. Chris Morris, the most expensive player in the IPL auction history, proved his worth with a four-wicket haul. The other pacers, Jaydev Unadkat (1/25), Chetan Sakariya (1/31) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/22), were also impressive. KKR were not able to find rhythm in their underwhelming innings. The highly-rated Shubman Gill (11) disappointed yet again. He was dropped before his uncomfortable stay in the middle finally ended with a run-out off a brilliant direct hit from Jos Buttler. The Royals pacers were impressive with their variations and did not offer the batsmen any freebies in the powerplay as KKR laboured to 25 for one in six overs.

It became 45 for two in the eighth over when Gill's opening partner Nitish Rana (22) made room to cut a wide ball off Sakariya but the extra bounce led to his downfall as he ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper.

Skipper Eoin Morgan sent Sunil Narine ahead of himself to give the innings a much-needed boost but it did not work with the West Indian departing after hitting one boundary, leaving KKR at 55 for three in 10 overs.

KKR's troubles worsened after Morgan got run out without facing a ball following a bad mix-up with Rahul Tripathi (36 off 26).

Their most destructive batsman Andre Russell had to wait till the 16th over to get into the middle with the innings not going anywhere at 94 for five.

Dinesh Karthik (25) came up with some badly needed boundaries in his bid to improve the scoring rate.

Russell smashed a straight six off Morris in the fifth ball he faced but that remained his only big hit of the night. Morris removed both Russell and Karthik in the same over which allowed Royals to limit KKR to under 140.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

In historic move, Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and is set to further strain already frayed ties between the two NATO allies...

Six patients die at Amritsar hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage; Punjab CM orders probe

Six patients died at a private hospital here on Saturday allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen, prompting the Punjab authorities to order a probe into the incident.Five of the six patients were infected with COVID-19, the hospital said.Desp...

'Positivity' helps 103-year-old MP man recover from COVID-19

A centenarian in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said he had beaten back coronavirus infection in the same doughty manner in which he took the British head on in his young days as a freedom fighter.Birdichand Gothi, who is 103-year-old ...

U.S. vice president to speak with Mexican president on tree-planting proposal

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Mexicos president on May 7 about his proposal to expand a tree-planting program to Central America as way to reduce poverty and migration, Mexicos foreign minister said on Saturday.Mexican P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021