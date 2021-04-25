Left Menu

England spinner Bess says he started "hating cricket" after long bio-bubble stay in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:22 IST
England spinner Bess says he started "hating cricket" after long bio-bubble stay in India

England off-spinner Dom Bess has revealed that he had started ''hating cricket'' after his prolonged stay inside a bio-bubble during the Test tour of India earlier this year.

Bess got just five wickets from two Tests in the fourth-match series which India won 3-1. He was dropped after helping England to victory in the first Test in Chennai, only to return for the final match in Ahmedabad, where he went wicket-less during an innings defeat.

After spending around seven weeks inside the bio-bubble in India, the 23-year-old Bess is currently involved in the county season, looking to rediscover his form with Yorkshire.

''After India I had a good break away from it, because I really did start hating cricket,'' Bess was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

''It got too much at times, certainly in that bubble in India, there's a lot of pressure going on and it was really important for me to come back and get away from it,'' he said.

On returning from India, Bess had ''two or three weeks off'', getting to know his new home in Leeds and spending time with his girlfriend and the puppy they have adopted.

''It was nice to see them and get away from it, because in India, in the bubble, everything was about cricket. And it's fine when you're going well, but when things aren't going well it is very tough,'' he said. ''But I only see what I had in India as a great positive. It's been a tough time really, but one hell of a learning curve for me. And it terms of where I see my game, I know what I've got to do. That's so exciting, knowing that I've still got so much work to do, when I'm so close as well, at times.'' After limited success in the opening two rounds of the Championship, Bess produced his best performance for his new club, with a maiden five-for on Day 3 of their match against Sussex at Hove.

Bess said he learnt some really tough lessons in India and felt that should improve his chances of achieving success with England in the long run.

''In all honesty, I'm not thinking about (England) at all. Of course it's there, but I'm not pushing that. It's about banking what I do, making sure it's a long-term process.

''I'm 23, so I'm looking at four-five years' time, and what I do now - if the chance did come, I can go back into the international scene and know my game more. If it's this summer, it's this summer.'' PTI PDS PDS AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory

Airfares on India-US flights have increased significantly since the American governments advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.Average fare fo...

Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

Germanys Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europes largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The ...

U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of corona...

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker, dispatched from JSPLCorporate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021