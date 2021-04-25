Left Menu

Gangjee falters on front nine, finishes tied 47th

A day earlier he had four birdies and a bogey in 68.This was the second start of 2021 for Gangjee, who missed the cut in Token Homemate Cup last week. Next week Gangjee will tee up at the Crowns.Rikuya Hoshino made up for his loss in a play-off in 2019 by winning his fourth JGTO title.

PTI | Kobe | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:40 IST
Gangjee falters on front nine, finishes tied 47th

India's Rahil Gangjee, who was well-poised for a good finish after three rounds, faltered on the front nine on the final day and slipped from tied 18th to tied 47th position in Kansai Open Golf Championship here on Sunday.

Gangjee carded 5-over 76.

The seasoned Indian, who shot 66-68 in the middle two rounds, dropped two double bogeys on the front nine on Par-4 third and Par-3 eighth. He seemed to give himself some breathing space with back-to-back birdies on 10th and 11th, but bogeys on 12th, 14th and 16th spelt disaster with a card of 76. A day earlier he had four birdies and a bogey in 68.

This was the second start of 2021 for Gangjee, who missed the cut in Token Homemate Cup last week. Next week Gangjee will tee up at the Crowns.

Rikuya Hoshino made up for his loss in a play-off in 2019 by winning his fourth JGTO title. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic. Hoshino, who won once each in 2018, 2019 and 2020 made it a fourth year in a row with a win. A day earlier, the 24-year-old Rikuya shot 68 to jump into shared lead with Chan Kim and Kunihiro Kamii.

In 2019, Rikuya lost to his senior college mate, Tomoharu Otsuki, in the playoffs and earlier in the week had said that he had to get the job done this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

78,113 attend Australian Rules match to set pandemic record

More than 78,000 Australian Rules football fans crowded the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday to watch an Australian Football League match between Collingwood and Essendon the biggest crowd for a sports event since the COVID-19 pandemic bega...

Pro-Donald Trump film 'Absolute Proof' bags worst movie at Razzie Awards

The election-fraud film Absolute Proof, singer Sias heavily panned directorial debut Music and Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, were the top winners at the 2021 Razzie Awards, given to the worst movies and performances of the year...

Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory

Airfares on India-US flights have increased significantly since the American governments advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.Average fare fo...

Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

Germanys Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europes largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021