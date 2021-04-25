Left Menu

Suresh Raina seventh batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina on Sunday became the seventh player to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:05 IST
CSK batsman Suresh Raina (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina on Sunday became the seventh player to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He became the fourth Indian batter to do so after Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Raina achieved the feat in match number 19 of the ongoing IPL between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium.

Before the start of the match, Raina was just one hit away from the record. In the 10th over, Raina smashed six off Yuzvendra Chahal and completed his 200 maximums in the competition. The left-handed batsman scored 24 off 18 before his wicket was taken by Harshal Patel. Chris Gayle is leading the chart by a hefty margin with 354 sixes, followed by AB de Villiers (240), Rohit Sharma (222), Dhoni (217), Kohli (204), Kieron Pollard (202).

Earlier, Rohit surpassed Dhoni to record the most sixes in the IPL by Indian batsmen in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

