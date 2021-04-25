Left Menu

Jadeja's batting has changed in past few years so worth giving him time: Dhoni

Mahi bhai told me he would bowl somewhere outside off and luckily I connected. Dhoni felt that no one can predict the quantum of victory but once they got past 190, he knew that they were 25 runs above par.Its a good wicket but I felt the spinners had something up their sleeves and I felt that extra few runs Jadeja made helped.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:20 IST
Jadeja's batting has changed in past few years so worth giving him time: Dhoni

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's significant improvement in batting has convinced his Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to give him ''those extra deliveries'' that can change the complexion of a game.

Jadeja almost singlehandedly beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs as the India all-rounder smashed 62 not out off 28 balls, apart from taking three wickets and effecting a run-out.

''Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own. In the last few years, we've seen significant change in batting and it's worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries,'' Dhoni said at the post-match presentation when asked about Jadeja being sent in at No. 5.

The other aspect is that left-handers are difficult to control when they get going as Jadeja showed with 37 runs from a Harshal Patel over.

''The bowlers have found it difficult to contain left-handers, and that helps as well,'' Dhoni said.

The player of the match said that he has never had a better day on a cricket field.

''Don't think so (if he had a better day). I've been working hard on my fitness, skill, everything. Luckily it paid off. It's been a tough job being all-rounder, you have to do all departments,'' Jadeja said.

Asked how he works on his routine, Jadeja said: ''During training, I don't work on all three, I do skill work one day, training one day, fitness one day.'' Jadeja said that his skipper had tipped him off that Harhal will bowl outside the off-stump and he took his chances.

''I was just looking to hit it hard. Mahi bhai told me he would bowl somewhere outside off and luckily I connected.'' Dhoni felt that no one can predict the quantum of victory but once they got past 190, he knew that they were 25 runs above par.

''It's a good wicket but I felt the spinners had something up their sleeves and I felt that extra few runs Jadeja made helped. 165 would have been par, and once you get 25 extra the opposition has to come a little harder. ''You cannot make your strategy on the assumption of what dew will do - frankly, some games have been high scoring, some have been low scoring. You have to assess every game and today we made the right decision to bat.'' Dhoni also wanted to clarify that CSK haven't done anything different from last year.

''We're not doing anything drastically different from what we did last year. Me and Fleming, we keep saying that we focus on the process. ''You gain more respect if you keep following your path when you're under pressure. I think that is something that gave a lot of confidence to the players. Credit to the players.'' PTI KHS KHS AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM write to Centre, demands increase in oxygen quota

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging for an increase in the states medical oxygen quota. This is the second time in as many days when the chief minister has written to the Cent...

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021