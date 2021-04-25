Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:46 IST
Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday.

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.

''Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25,'' a media release said.

''As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,'' it further stated.

Sunday's defeat was RCB's first of the season.

