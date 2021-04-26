Left Menu

Tennis-Comeback queen Barty savours 'phenomenal' week in Stuttgart

"And I’ve certainly felt like I’m taking my tennis to kind of a new level, in a sense of being able to be calm and play with freedom and play without consequence in a way, just going out there and try to bring my best every single point." Barty's decision to stay home during the pandemic-blighted 2020 season rather than rejoin the Tour appears to have paid off, with the Australian returning to the kind of form that led to the 2019 French Open title and world number one ranking.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 07:14 IST
Tennis-Comeback queen Barty savours 'phenomenal' week in Stuttgart

World number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a "phenomenal" week in Stuttgart where she pulled off three successive comeback wins to claim her second title on clay. The Australian, who turned 25 on Saturday, defeated fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-0 6-3 in the final to hoist her third WTA trophy this season and cement her place at the top of the rankings.

The Sabalenka win followed victories over fourth seed Elina Svitolina and sixth seed Karolina Pliskova after conceding the first set in each. "This week has been phenomenal for me," Barty said in her post-match media conference.

"We’ve played a lot of tennis, a lot of matches. "And I’ve certainly felt like I’m taking my tennis to kind of a new level, in a sense of being able to be calm and play with freedom and play without consequence in a way, just going out there and try to bring my best every single point."

Barty's decision to stay home during the pandemic-blighted 2020 season rather than rejoin the Tour appears to have paid off, with the Australian returning to the kind of form that led to the 2019 French Open title and world number one ranking. Although suffering a surprise defeat to 25th seed Karolina Muchova in the Australian Open quarter-finals and a first-round exit at the Adelaide International in February, Barty caught fire after departing home shores, defending her Miami Open title three weeks ago.

Sabalenka was her 10th successive win over top-10 opponents dating back to her 2019 WTA Finals title in Shenzhen. Barty capped a stellar week at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart by teaming up with American Brady to win the doubles, beating top seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

"Tennis is a strange sport at times," Barty said. "Even though you can be a set down, I didn’t feel I was very far off. "I think it’s important to just continue to work in the right direction, try to do right things ... And if you don’t (get the result), you just keep going for the next time.

"I think that’s a massively important attitude to have." The WTA Tour continues at the Madrid Open this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

China will launch a series of promotional activities, including a new consumer goods expo in southern Hainan province, in May to boost spending as the Chinese retail sector recovers from COVID-19-induced consumer caution. Expanding domestic...

Chloe Zhao creates history by becoming second woman in Oscars history to win best director

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has scripted history at the 93rd Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the Oscars history to win best director trophy.Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win best director ...

South Korea's Youn wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Minari'

South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a spirited and unconventional grandmother in Minari. Youn, 73, is the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar and the first actor from tha...

Tennis-Comeback queen Barty savours 'phenomenal' week in Stuttgart

World number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off three successive comeback wins to claim her second title on clay. The Australian, who turned 25 on Saturday, defea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021