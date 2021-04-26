Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League talking points

"I'm happy with the consistency of our quality and the level we can deliver every three days," said Tuchel, whose side face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday. EVOLVING LEEDS IMPRESS MANAGER BIELSA Leeds United produced a solid performance in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester United and manager Marcelo Bielsa said the result was testament to the evolution of his side. Leeds have leaked goals at times this season, including a 6-2 loss to Manchester United, but have tightened up in 2021, enjoying victories over Leicester City and Manchester City and draws with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:21 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend: CHELSEA SHUTOUTS PLEASE TUCHEL BEFORE REAL TEST

Chelsea's defensive record has underpinned their resurgence under Thomas Tuchel, with Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham United ensuring a 10th clean sheet in 14 league games since the German replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January. The feat equalled the quickest that a manager has recorded 10 shutouts in Premier League history, matching the achievement of former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari in 2008, according to Opta statistics.

Tuchel also extended his unbeaten away run to 10 matches in all competitions since arriving at Chelsea. "I'm happy with the consistency of our quality and the level we can deliver every three days," said Tuchel, whose side face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

EVOLVING LEEDS IMPRESS MANAGER BIELSA Leeds United produced a solid performance in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester United and manager Marcelo Bielsa said the result was testament to the evolution of his side.

Leeds have leaked goals at times this season, including a 6-2 loss to Manchester United, but have tightened up in 2021, enjoying victories over Leicester City and Manchester City and draws with Liverpool and Chelsea. "There are signs of evolution," Bielsa told the BBC. "The players have constructed a solid group. Throughout this time they made errors and have learned how to correct them ... there's been a growth in their maturity in how to manage games."

KLOPP WANTS ANGRY LIVERPOOL RESPONSE AFTER NEWCASTLE DRAW Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United that his team must become "angry" again to improve their form in the remainder of the season.

Sixth-placed Liverpool have lost six league games at Anfield having gone unbeaten at home in the previous campaign. Only Fulham (four) have picked up fewer league points at home this year than them (five). Saturday's draw dealt a further blow to their Champions League qualification hopes but Klopp is not giving up hope. "We have another five games ... we'll see. We learn or don't play Champions League, that's it," Klopp said.

EVERTON RIDE THEIR LUCK TO EDGE CLOSER TO EUROPEAN SPOTS Everton took a step closer to securing European football next season with a 1-0 victory at Arsenal on Friday thanks to goalkeeper Bernd Leno's own goal.

The result ended a five-game run without a win for eighth-placed Everton, as they moved to 52 points to keep in touch with the sides above them. Manager Carlo Ancelotti hoped the stroke of good fortune was a positive sign ahead of the run-in.

"It was really important to stay attached to the top of the table. The performance was good. It's all good news and this gives us confidence for the next games," he told Sky Sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit LEO satellite communications company, on Monday announced the launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia.This takes OneWebs total in-orbit...

UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.The Daily Mail newspaper said ...

Oxygen tanker stuck in UP reaches Sagar medical college in MP

A tanker carrying oxygen from Bokaro in Jharkhand reached a medical college in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Monday under police escort from the Uttar Pradesh border, officials said.On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh administration dialed se...

IPL 2021: Chennai wicket has been 'pretty difficult' to score, admits DC batsman Smith

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith might not have played a quickfire innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on Sunday, but his knock ensured DC put on a defendable total here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Smith scored 34 off 25 balls incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021