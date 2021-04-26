Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend: CHELSEA SHUTOUTS PLEASE TUCHEL BEFORE REAL TEST

Chelsea's defensive record has underpinned their resurgence under Thomas Tuchel, with Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham United ensuring a 10th clean sheet in 14 league games since the German replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January. The feat equalled the quickest that a manager has recorded 10 shutouts in Premier League history, matching the achievement of former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari in 2008, according to Opta statistics.

Tuchel also extended his unbeaten away run to 10 matches in all competitions since arriving at Chelsea. "I'm happy with the consistency of our quality and the level we can deliver every three days," said Tuchel, whose side face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

EVOLVING LEEDS IMPRESS MANAGER BIELSA Leeds United produced a solid performance in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester United and manager Marcelo Bielsa said the result was testament to the evolution of his side.

Leeds have leaked goals at times this season, including a 6-2 loss to Manchester United, but have tightened up in 2021, enjoying victories over Leicester City and Manchester City and draws with Liverpool and Chelsea. "There are signs of evolution," Bielsa told the BBC. "The players have constructed a solid group. Throughout this time they made errors and have learned how to correct them ... there's been a growth in their maturity in how to manage games."

KLOPP WANTS ANGRY LIVERPOOL RESPONSE AFTER NEWCASTLE DRAW Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United that his team must become "angry" again to improve their form in the remainder of the season.

Sixth-placed Liverpool have lost six league games at Anfield having gone unbeaten at home in the previous campaign. Only Fulham (four) have picked up fewer league points at home this year than them (five). Saturday's draw dealt a further blow to their Champions League qualification hopes but Klopp is not giving up hope. "We have another five games ... we'll see. We learn or don't play Champions League, that's it," Klopp said.

EVERTON RIDE THEIR LUCK TO EDGE CLOSER TO EUROPEAN SPOTS Everton took a step closer to securing European football next season with a 1-0 victory at Arsenal on Friday thanks to goalkeeper Bernd Leno's own goal.

The result ended a five-game run without a win for eighth-placed Everton, as they moved to 52 points to keep in touch with the sides above them. Manager Carlo Ancelotti hoped the stroke of good fortune was a positive sign ahead of the run-in.

"It was really important to stay attached to the top of the table. The performance was good. It's all good news and this gives us confidence for the next games," he told Sky Sports.

