IPL 2021: Chennai wicket has been 'pretty difficult' to score, admits DC batsman Smith

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith might not have played a quickfire innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, but his knock ensured DC put on a defendable total here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:08 IST
Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith (Photo/ BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith might not have played a quickfire innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, but his knock ensured DC put on a defendable total here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Smith scored 34 off 25 balls including a four and a six in the final over to steer Delhi Capitals to 159/4. In reply, Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but ran out of partners at the other end.

However, a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match. Smith admitted that the wicket in Chennai has been difficult for the batsmen to pile runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"This wicket's been pretty difficult to score as well. I probably tried to over-hit the ball today rather than just timing it and using the middle of the bat a bit more," Smith told host broadcaster Star Sports. "We have seen on this wicket, guys who have tried to muscle the ball and over-it it haven't done quite as well. Just fortunate to get over the line in end. Kane played a smart innings to get deep and gave them a chance. Fortunately, we are on the right side of it tonight," he added.

Smith, who captained Rajasthan Royals in the last year's IPL, has been enjoying his stint with Delhi Capitals. The Australian batting mainstay lauded his former skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting for grooming the players in the IPL. "I fit in really well with this crew. They are a good bunch of guys. We are playing some good cricket as well, nice to get over the line and in the nail-biter tonight," said Smith.

"I have worked with Ricky a little bit, he was my captain when I first started playing international cricket, so I know him well. He's done some really good things with this franchise. He is very calm, he brings great energy to the group. It's been a good first couple of weeks." Delhi Capitals is now at the second place in the points table with eight points from five matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

