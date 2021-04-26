Left Menu

IPL 2021: Australian players concerned about Covid situation in India, says Tye

After opting out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye revealed that several Australian players are worried about the Covid-19 situation in India at the moment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:18 IST
IPL 2021: Australian players concerned about Covid situation in India, says Tye
Australia pacer Andrew Tye (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

After opting out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye revealed that several Australian players are worried about the Covid-19 situation in India at the moment. Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday had informed that pacer Andrew Tye flew back to Australia due to personal reasons. In a tweet, RR said, "AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need."

"There was a number of reasons for leaving, but the main one was with the situation that has started to happen back home in Perth with a lot of cases in hotel quarantine coming out of India. Now there's been a community case in Perth governments are trying to restrict numbers coming back in, especially Western Australia. I just thought to try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country. It's been a long time in bubbles and hubs -- doing the calculations earlier, think I've had 11 days at home out of the bubble since August, so for me I just wanted to get home," Tye told SEN Radio, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "There's definitely concerns from the Australians. A lot of guys have been in touch today once they realised I was leaving. Some of the guys are very interested in what route I took home and other guys are just happy to make sure I'm okay. Not sure if I'll be the only one," he added.

Further talking about the Covid-19 situation in India, Tye said: "They are having over 300,000 cases a day and they are only the ones being reported, we know there's probably a lot more than that number who can't get tested. Yes, the IPL and BCCI have done an amazing job of keeping us safe but at the same time it's tough and you also feel bad for the amount of people out there with Covid and we are still able to play cricket." Tye is the fourth overseas player for the Royals to pull out of the IPL. Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer pulled out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone flew back home due to bubble fatigue. With this, Rajasthan is now left with only four overseas players. Tye did not play in any game of the season for Rajasthan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that its two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- will be heading back for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to extend support to his family who are currently battling Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG technical advisory group meeting toda...

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021