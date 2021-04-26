Left Menu

Rugby league-'Enough is enough', Mitchell welcomes action on online racism

Players from several sports in Australia have complained of becoming targets of online trolls who have lost bets because of the outcome of games. "This is the standard that I've set and for anyone in the rugby league community or just in the general community just to call it out," Mitchell said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:30 IST
Rugby league-'Enough is enough', Mitchell welcomes action on online racism

Rugby league international Latrell Mitchell, one of Australia's most prominent indigenous sportsmen, has welcomed the arrest of two men for allegedly racially abusing him online and hopes his actions in reporting the messages will be a catalyst for change. New South Wales police last Friday charged the two men with sending abusive messages to the South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback, who is the great-nephew of Grand Slam tennis champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

"This is an outcome that I've wanted for a very long time, for people to be accountable for their actions and their words," the 23-year-old told a new conference on Monday. "I've been copping this all my life since I was an 8-year-old kid. My ancestors before me have and nothing's changed."

Racial abuse of indigenous players was once commonplace in Australian stadiums but as it has become rarer in recent years athletes of colour have become a target for attacks on social media. Australian rules player Eddie Betts highlighted the racist abuse he received on social media last year after a Twitter user posted a picture of a monkey in reference to the Carlton player.

Mitchell said he had previously engaged with the abusers online but conceded that had been "wasting energy". "I think that's what they wanted to get a kick out of," he said. "I grew up and mature a little bit through that period and enough is enough."

Mitchell said he wanted the National Rugby League (NRL) to establish a system whereby players receiving any abuse, not just of a racist nature, could pass on messages for the league to forward to the police. Players from several sports in Australia have complained of becoming targets of online trolls who have lost bets because of the outcome of games.

"This is the standard that I've set and for anyone in the rugby league community or just in the general community just to call it out," Mitchell said. "I just wanted to set a process now ... to make the boys in the NRL feel comfortable enough if they receive these messages and to call it out."

England's soccer authorities on Sunday announced a social media boycott next weekend in response to continued online racist abuse of players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG technical advisory group meeting toda...

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021