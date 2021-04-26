Left Menu

Argentina, Europe tours gave Indian team fresh perspective before Olympics: Prasad

We focused on fitness, focused on setting up good connection between midfield and forwardline, as well as work on keeping momentum high in the last quarter -- all these things helped improve our performance. We created different scenarios in training and didnt let the fact that we werent getting any competition due to the pandemic affect our moral or rhythm, he said.Having undergone mandatory quarantine after their return from Argentina, the core group will focus on their goals for the Olympics.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:04 IST
Argentina, Europe tours gave Indian team fresh perspective before Olympics: Prasad

The Indian hockey team's recent tours of Europe and Argentina have given the side a fresh perspective in its preparations for the upcoming Olympics, feels young mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad.

India toured Argentina in March and Europe in February where they played against Germany and Great Britain.

India registered a 3-2 and 3-0 wins against reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches and also secured 4-3, 4-4, 0-1 and 4-2 results in practice matches against the home team during their recent tour.

''These tours against world class teams have given us a fresh perspective in our preparations for the Olympic Games,'' said Prasad.

''Basis data received from these tours about our performance as a team and as individual players, we have all been given specific tasks by chief coach Graham Reid to work on and improve. I feel we are moving in the right direction ahead of the Olympics.'' Earlier in the year, playing their first tour after one year, the team posted 6-1, 1-1 results against Germany followed by 1-1 and 3-2 results against Great Britain.

Vivek emphasised that the team's discipline and commitment towards training throughout last year, despite not playing competitive matches, is what has made the difference in its recent successful outings. ''We focused on fitness, focused on setting up good connection between midfield and forwardline, as well as work on keeping momentum high in the last quarter -- all these things helped improve our performance.'' ''We created different scenarios in training and didn't let the fact that we weren't getting any competition due to the pandemic affect our moral or rhythm,'' he said.

Having undergone mandatory quarantine after their return from Argentina, the core group will focus on their goals for the Olympics. ''We see what is happening around us and feel extremely fortunate to even be able to train under these circumstances and stay focused on our goal to do well in Tokyo. ''We are really grateful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring our training goes on uninterrupted and that we are safe within the bio-bubble created for us here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...

Suzuki Motorcycle India drives in new Hayabusa at Rs 16.4 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has launched the third generation version of its flagship sports bike Hayabusa in the country at a price of Rs 16.4 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.The all new Hayabusa has been launched with a full model ch...

5 COVID patients die at pvt hospital in Hisar, kin allege oxygen shortage as cause

Five COVID-19 patients, including one from Delhi, died at a private hospital here on Monday with relatives of the deceased holding a protest attributing their death to alleged grave shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.Police said the...

Spain's Pamplona cancels bull-running festival for second year in row

The mayor of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Monday cancelled the San Fermin festival, which draws thrill-seekers from all over the world to run with fighting bulls through its streets, for a second year because of the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021