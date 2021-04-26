Left Menu

I told Rishabh that I too can bowl the Super Over, reveals Axar

Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner Axar Patel said that he had volunteered to bowl the high-octane Super Over in their Indian Premier League win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here, which was his first game since recovering from COVID-19.After being surprisingly handed the ball for the crucial over, Axar conceded only seven runs against the marauding duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson and the paved the way for DCs win on Sunday night.When I was in the dressing room, I knew that the pitch would assist spinners, Axar said of the challenging Chepauk track.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:01 IST
I told Rishabh that I too can bowl the Super Over, reveals Axar

Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Axar Patel said that he had volunteered to bowl the high-octane Super Over in their Indian Premier League win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here, which was his first game since recovering from COVID-19.

After being surprisingly handed the ball for the crucial over, Axar conceded only seven runs against the marauding duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson and the paved the way for DC's win on Sunday night.

''When I was in the dressing room, I knew that the pitch would assist spinners,'' Axar said of the challenging Chepauk track. ''When we went down, there were a lot of discussions. We thought initially that we could go with a pacer since they will be sending a left-right combination. ''After that, just when we were going to the ground, I thought, even a spinner could be effective. So I told Rishabh 'Even I can bowl, think about it'. So he spoke to (coach) Ricky (Ponting) and it was decided at the last moment that I will bowl.'' The move paid off handsomely as Axar used his variations to deadly effect. Axar, who joined the DC camp only three days prior to their match against SRH after recovering from COVID-19, also bowled beautifully in the regulation match and returned excellent figures of 2/26 in his quota of four overs.

A few sessions with the team and he was raring to go.

''I was ready from my end,'' he said when asked about returning to the playing XI.

''The team management asked me how I am feeling after (recovering from) COVID. You know your body better. I had done four sessions already. ''On Chennai's wicket, the ball has been coming slow and turning. I told the management that I'm match fit, so they told me that if I'm ready I will play straight away,'' the left-arm spinner added.

He thanked his teammates and said they trusted him more than the spinner himself. ''I was nervous before the game, but once I did some warm-up sessions with the team, I was fine. ''I was emotional to be amongst my close friends and teammates again since I was back in action after being in quarantine for 20 days, but everyone backed me to do well, and they trusted me even more than I trusted myself.'' The fact that Axar was coming off a terrific outing in his debut Test series against England must have added to his confidence heading into the lucrative league.

''I was bowling well even before COVID -- in the Tests as well as the T20s,'' he said. ''I was carrying that confidence. I wasn't thinking too much about COVID... obviously, it was a frustrating phase.'' The spin bowling all-rounder expressed that the Delhi Capitals, who defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match, couldn't have asked for a better outing in Chennai.

''We won two out of two matches in Chennai, so we couldn't have put in a better performance at this venue. And when a close match falls in the team's favour, then the team's confidence gets a major boost. ''We haven't discussed about our plans for the Ahmedabad leg yet. We are taking one match at a time and staying in the present as much as possible.'' PTI AH PM KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Hariga oil port

Libyas NOC has lifted force majeure on oil loadings from the eastern port of Hariga after settling a financing dispute with the new Government of National Unity GNU, it said on Monday, paving the way for higher output.National Oil Corporati...

South African cricket body says 'crisis has been averted'

Cricket South Africas interim board and decision-making members council say they have reached an agreement and a crisis has been averted after the government evoked a law to defund the federation and remove recognition for all the countrys ...

UK opposition leader Starmer says Johnson must explain lockdown comments

Britains Labour Party opposition leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Boris Johnson must explain a newspaper report that he said he would rather see bodies piled high in their thousands than order a coronavirus third lockdown. I was asto...

Latin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages

Latin Americans, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are struggling to get vaccinated, a threat to the regions fragile economic recovery as lockdowns tighten amid a dangerous surge of infections and rising death tolls.The region of some 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021