IPL: Not having enough runs cost Punjab Kings the game, says Jordan

Punjab Kings pacer Chris Jordan feels the KL Rahul-led didn't put enough runs on the board that resulted in a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday evening.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:29 IST
Punjab Kings pacer Chris Jordan (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings pacer Chris Jordan feels the KL Rahul-led didn't put enough runs on the board that resulted in a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday evening. A spirited bowling performance from KKR restricted Punjab Kings to 123/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, skipper Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi led the run-chase and scored 47* and 41 runs respectively to put the side over the line with 20 balls to spare.

Jordan also said the bowlers in Punjab Kings' camp were prepared for the dew as they had already practiced bowling with the wet ball in the nets. "Obviously a little bit challenging (bowling with dew) but it's nothing that we weren't expecting, we've been doing a lot of work (bowling with the wet ball) in training. Try and figure out what's the best plans to use when bowling with the wet ball."

"I would say we are well prepared from that point of view. We did well enough to put little bit of pressure back on KKR. We tried to take the game as close as possible but we didn't have enough runs and that's possibly what cost us the game in the end," said Jordan while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference. Each team is playing at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are hosting 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi are hosting 8 matches each.

Jordan admitted that bowling on Indian wickets is challenging but conceded the bowlers need to be ready to adapt to different conditions. "Playing in India is always a challenge, some wickets can be slow, some wickets can be quite quick as well. It's all part and parcel of challenging of being a professional cricketer and also you must have an experience so you can try and adapt the conditions as best as possible," said Jordan.

Punjab Kings have won only two out of their six games and will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. (ANI)

