IPL 2021: BCCI to let players decide on COVID-19 vaccination

With the Indian government opening up the process of COVID-19 vaccination for every citizen above the age of 18 from May 1, all eyes are now on the cricketers who are plying their trade in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left the decision of vaccination on the players.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:03 IST
Punjab Kings pacer Mohammad Shami, Anil Kumble, and Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose With the Indian government opening up the process of COVID-19 vaccination for every citizen above the age of 18 from May 1, all eyes are now on the cricketers who are plying their trade in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left the decision of vaccination on the players.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI said it is for players to decide on vaccination once the doors open for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. "The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players," the source said.

Asked if an exception can be made for the foreign players as well since there are players from England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies currently playing in the IPL, the source said: "Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here." Meanwhile, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins on Monday informed he has donated to the PM-Cares fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

Last week, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in line with PM Narendra Modi's direction of boosting the availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country. Cummins also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing IPL to come forward and donate for the same. The Australian pacer has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund.

India recorded 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update from the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

