Left Menu

Arrange flight to bring players home after IPL is over: Lynn to Cricket Australia

But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament, Lynn said.Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground here.While some Australian players have returned home, their New Zealand counterparts have no such plans.Theres no doubt theyre certainly anxious about whats happening in India and what theyre witnessing, New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said.But they feel well looked-after by their IPL franchises and safe in their bubbles. PTI ATK PM PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:17 IST
Arrange flight to bring players home after IPL is over: Lynn to Cricket Australia

Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has requested Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight to take its players home from COVID-ravaged India after the IPL is over and revealed that his franchise will get all members of the team vaccinated next week.

Three Australian players -- Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa -- have withdrawn from the league amid the escalating health crisis due to the pandemic's second wave in the country.

On Monday, Cricket Australia had enquired about the health and travel plans of the IPL players.

''I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?'' Lynn told News Corp media.

The league matches will end on May 23, followed by the qualifiers (May 25, 28) and eliminator (May 26) and the final (May 30) -- all scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

''I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter.

''We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over.'' India will open vaccination for all above 18 from May 1 and the Reliance group, which owns Mumbai Indians, has already announced that it will facilitate vaccination of all its staff members and their dependent family members.

As many as 14 Australian players still remain in the IPL, including Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) as well as coach Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (RCB).

India is witnessing an unprecedented second wave of the pandemic with more than 3 lakh daily new cases being reported in the past few days, which has crippled the country's health care system.

''Obviously India is in chaos at the moment. But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament,'' Lynn said.

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground here.

While some Australian players have returned home, their New Zealand counterparts have no such plans.

''There's no doubt they're certainly anxious about what's happening in India and what they're witnessing,'' New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said.

''But they feel well looked-after by their IPL franchises and safe in their bubbles.'' PTI ATK PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Tamil Nadu to form a panel to monitor activities at Vedanta's oxygen plant in Tuticorin.

SC asks Tamil Nadu to form a panel to monitor activities at Vedantas oxygen plant in Tuticorin....

Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat

Tribal elder Dawlat Khan still has nightmares about fighters from the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror network who swept across his and other villages in eastern Afghanistan five years ago.The extremists, including Afghans...

Order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in favour of company, clarifies SC.

Order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in favour of company, clarifies SC....

Japan's defense ministry to open mass vaccination centre in Tokyo

Japan will open a mass vaccination centre in central Tokyo next month, officials said on Tuesday, part of the countrys bid to speed up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign as the Olympic Games looms.Japan imposed a third state of emergency in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021