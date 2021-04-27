Left Menu

IPL 2021: Australia PM sure of Aussie cricketers using own resources to return home

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said the Australian cricketers taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will have to arrange flights "under their own resources" if direct flights from India to Australia is suspended when the tournament gets over on May 30.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:47 IST
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said the Australian cricketers taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will have to arrange flights "under their own resources" if direct flights from India to Australia is suspended when the tournament gets over on May 30. The Australia Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that they will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 as the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.

Morrison said since the cricketers have not travelled as a part of an Australian tour, he sees them returning to Australia using their own arrangements. "They've travelled there privately ... this wasn't part of an Australian tour," the Australian PM told reporters as quoted by 7news.com.au.

"They're under their own resources. And they'll be using those resources to, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements," he added. Earlier, Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn had informed that he requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange a charter flight so that the Australia-bound players can fly home safely after the end of the tournament.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract, was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media. "I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, so hopefully, the government will let us get home on a private charter," he added.

While there have been rumours that the Australian players want to return home, sources in the know of developments in Cricket Australia have informed ANI that the players involved in the IPL want to compete in the league till the end. "The players are intending to remain until the end of the tournament unless something changes dramatically. The media reports citing otherwise are incorrect," the CA source said. (ANI)

