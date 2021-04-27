Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool report 46 mln pound pretax loss for 2019-20 amid pandemic

"We were in a solid financial position prior to the pandemic and since this reporting period we have continued to manage our costs effectively and navigate our way through such an unprecedented period." The club said eight new partnerships announced in the reporting period and an increase in kit sales after their Premier League success resulted in an increase in commercial revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:59 IST
Soccer-Liverpool report 46 mln pound pretax loss for 2019-20 amid pandemic

Liverpool announced a pretax loss of 46 million pounds for the year that ended last May, with the COVID-19 crisis hitting clubs hard in the final quarter in particular, the defending Premier League champions said on Tuesday. The latest financial results, including a drop in revenue of 43 million pounds to 490 million pounds, follow a pretax profit of 42 million pounds the previous year.

Media revenue dropped 59 million pounds to 202 million pounds due to the Premier League season extending outside of the reporting period, but that was partially offset by a 29 million-pound increase in commercial revenue. Matchday revenue went down by 13 million pounds as a result of four fewer Premier League home games, the club said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/432375-lfc-announces-financial-results-for-year-to-may-31-2020.

"It does ... begin to demonstrate the initial financial impact of the pandemic and the significant reductions in key revenue streams," Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said in a statement. "We were in a solid financial position prior to the pandemic and since this reporting period we have continued to manage our costs effectively and navigate our way through such an unprecedented period."

The club said eight new partnerships announced in the reporting period and an increase in kit sales after their Premier League success resulted in an increase in commercial revenue. "We can now look ahead to the conclusion of this season and hopefully a more normal start to next season," Hughes said.

"It's no secret that supporters have been greatly missed at Anfield over the past year and we look forward to having them back." ($1 = 0.7202 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...

Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

President Joe Bidens first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump.T...

Poland closer to EU recovery plan approval as Left says proposals accepted

Polands opposition Left block said on Tuesday that the government had accepted its proposals for how money from the European Unions COVID-19 recovery fund should be spent, bringing Polish approval for the plan a step closer. Opposition part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021