Left Menu

Knee surgery performed, Natarajan thanks BCCI and medical team

Indias yorker sensation T Natarajan on Tuesday underwent a surgery to treat a knee injury that had ruled him out of IPL-14.The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was ruled out of the League last week due to the injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:15 IST
Knee surgery performed, Natarajan thanks BCCI and medical team

India's yorker sensation T Natarajan on Tuesday underwent a surgery to treat a knee injury that had ruled him out of IPL-14.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was ruled out of the League last week due to the injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year. He thanked the BCCI and medical team for looking after him.

''Today, I underwent knee surgery - and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I'm grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me,'' Natarajan tweeted.

The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. It is understood that he had never fully recovered from the knee injury because of heavy workload he endured on the tour of Australia.

After the tour of Australia, he had gone for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. It is believed that he was declared fit to make a return for the limited overs series against England despite not being 100 per cent match ready.

Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at the death during the last IPL and subsequently played all three formats for India in Australia.

After he was back in India from Australia, it was never made public that he had sustained a knee injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to star in remake of Oscar-winning 'Another Round'

After winning the Oscar for best international feature film, Another Round is getting the Hollywood treatment. The movie is all set for an English-language remake with actor Leonardo DiCaprio likely to play the lead role. As per Variety, th...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rights?

The United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried in public if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a major new case that could recognize wider gun rights under the U.S. Constituti...

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021