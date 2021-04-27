Left Menu

Inspired by Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against COVID-19

Inspired by his countryman Pat Cummins gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday decided to donate one bitcoin approximately Rs 40 lakh to help India in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.Cummins on Monday won lots of hearts when he announced a USD 50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in Indias hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the pandemic.It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:13 IST
Inspired by Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against COVID-19

Inspired by his countryman Pat Cummins' gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday decided to donate one bitcoin (approximately Rs 40 lakh) to help India in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Cummins on Monday won lots of hearts when he announced a USD 50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

''It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,'' Lee said in a statement which he posted on Twitter.

''India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart.'' On Tuesday evening, one bitcoin was trading at over Rs 40 lakh.

Bitcoin is not considered legal tender in India but that has not stopped Lee, one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, from lending a helping hand.

Like Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Lee is also in India as part of the IPL commentary panel.

''Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.

''I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday,'' Lee said.

The 44-year-old represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is during an immensely successful international career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooter Manu Bhaker receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bhaker took to Twitter to share a picture of her receiving the vaccine and she captioned the post as Covishield first shot.The Indian government will be opening...

COVID-19: IAF ready to airlift oxygen containers from Singapore

The Indian Air Force IAF C-17 transport aircraft are preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA informed on Tuesday. IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen contai...

Japan's Olympic chief marks pride week with LGBTQ event

The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday took part in an event marking Japans LGBTQ pride week at a center in the capital, as activists and dozens of lawmakers pushed for an equality law to be enacted before the games begin in less than th...

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID-19 pandemic

Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital and the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen, the BJP on Tuesday all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021