Shooter Manu Bhaker receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bhaker took to Twitter to share a picture of her receiving the vaccine and she captioned the post as: "Covishield first shot."

The Indian government will be opening up the process of COVID-19 vaccination for every citizen above the age of 18 from May 1. Earlier this month, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta had informed that the vaccination process for the Olympic-bound athletes will start soon in the country.

"We will start the vaccination process soon so that our athletes are safe. A lot is invested in them and we want to be sure that they are safe," said Mehta during an online seminar organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and IOA on the occasion of 100 days to the Olympics. Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the 19-year-old Manu Bhaker was named by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for three events for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She has been selected to represent India in the 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol, and 10m air pistol mixed competitions. (ANI)

