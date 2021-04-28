Golf-Hatton fourth player out of Valspar after positive COVID-19 test

World number eight Tyrrell Hatton became the fourth player to withdraw from this week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, after receiving a positive test for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The Englishman, who finished in a share of eighth place at last week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, was among the top players in this week's field at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course.

"Hatton will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement. Earlier on Tuesday, the PGA Tour said Sepp Straka tested positive for COVID-19 and had withdrawn from this week's event.

On Monday the PGA Tour said Will Gordon and Brice Garnett also tested positive for the virus and would not play this week. Among those competing this week at Innisbrook are world number one Dustin Johnson and world number two Justin Thomas.

