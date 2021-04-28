Left Menu

Sprint star Blake urges Indians to do whatever they can to stay safe

Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, begging the people of the country to do all that they can to stay safe.The 2011 100m world champion is an avid cricket fan and an ambassador of the Road Safety World Series T20 event.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:04 IST
Sprint star Blake urges Indians to do whatever they can to stay safe

Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, ''begging'' the people of the country to do all that they can to stay safe.

The 2011 100m world champion is an avid cricket fan and an ambassador of the Road Safety World Series T20 event. He was in India last year.

''Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together,'' Blake tweeted.

''I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around,'' said Blake who was also a part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m gold winning teams in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Blake won individual silver medals in the 100m and 200m in 2012 London Olympics.

The COVID-19 carnage across India has shaken the country to its core with over 3 lakh fresh daily cases. On Wednesday the daily death toll surpassed the 3,000 mark for the first time.

Adding to the woes is a crumbling health infrastructure that is also battling a shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank swings to Q1 profit on investment bank strength

Deutsche Bank swung to better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter of 2021 as strength at the investment bank helped offset the headwinds of an ongoing restructuring programme and the coronavirus pandemic. Deutsche painted a rosier...

Resurgence of COVID-19 in India to derail growth momentum of smartphone segment: Canalys

The second wave of the pandemic in India will derail the growth momentum of the smartphone segment in the country, and the supply crunch in key imported components may lead to rise in the average selling price, according to research firm Ca...

Arizona governor signs ban on abortions based on genetic abnormalities

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law on Tuesday a measure banning abortions performed strictly on the basis of genetic disorders detected in the fetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis, unless the condition is considered leth...

Only one-third beds in ITBP COVID care centre taken as O2 supply "limited"

Only one-third of the total 500 oxygen beds at the ITBP operated COVID care centre in south Delhi is occupied as the border guarding force said the capacity to admit coronavirus infected patients at the facility is limited due to the supply...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021