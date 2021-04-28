Left Menu

IPL 2021: Confidence high after playing Test cricket for India, says Siraj

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:10 IST
RCB skipper virat Kohli with Mohammed Siraj (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has said his confidence is really high after playing Test cricket for India. Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games.

"I backed my yorker at the death as it was coming out really well and I was able to execute it really well. I was single minded in executing the yorkers to Rishabh and Hetmyer and I thought if they hit a good shot, so be it," Siraj told host broadcaster Star Sports. "Obviously my confidence is high after playing Test cricket. My line and length has improved because of it and sharing the dressing room with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah helped me immensely," he added.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

RCB will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

