IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:27 IST
Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Wednesday he fully understood the decision to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and that he was committed to holding a safe, successful Olympics.

Bach was speaking at the start of a meeting with Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss this summer's Games, postponed from last year.

