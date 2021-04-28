Left Menu

IPL 2021: We have a lot to learn from RCB match, says Hetmyer

Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 53 from 25 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, has expressed that it was a heart-breaking loss for the team but added that the side tried hard to take the match as close as possible.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:05 IST
IPL 2021: We have a lot to learn from RCB match, says Hetmyer
Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 53 from 25 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, has expressed that it was a heart-breaking loss for the team but added that the side tried hard to take the match as close as possible. Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as RCB registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rishabh Pant and Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 58 and 53 for Delhi Capitals.

"I felt we were in the game throughout the time I was in the middle. I felt very good tonight (against RCB). I thought we could've gotten past whatever they threw at us. We tried our best to take the game as close as we could have, but I guess, it just wasn't our night. It was heart-breaking, to be honest. I really think we could have gotten there, but that's how cricket goes. You win some and you lose some and tonight just wasn't ours to cross the line. I think we have a lot to learn from this match," the 24-year-old said in the Delhi Capitals release. Hetmyer, who strung an unbeaten 78-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, said that he hopes to get more chances of batting with the skipper in the upcoming games.

"It's much easier to bat with someone who's game is just the same as yours and we run well between the wickets. We had batted together during a match simulation as well. It's always nice to bat with Rishabh and I hope that we continue to get a chance to bat with each other," he said. The West Indian, who scored his first fifty for the Delhi Capitals, said that he was satisfied with his personal performance.

"It was a pretty satisfying performance for me. I have been trying to get a fifty for the team since last season and trying to do something spectacular for the team. We almost got there tonight. With having the backing of the team to go out there and explode and do my thing, I'm just looking to continue to play the way I know," Hetmyer said. Delhi Capitals is set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria sees possible Russian involvement in munitions depot blasts

Bulgarian prosecutors are collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions destined for export to Ukraine and Georgia, a spokeswoma...

Negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination must for candidates to enter counting halls: EC

Candidates or their agents will not be allowed inside counting halls without a negative coronavirus report or without having both Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Election Commission said Wednesday in its latest guidelines for counting of votes ...

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

The South Korean television series Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the shows renewal. It seems they finally have...

Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.Named after Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021