Tokyo Olympics organisers have been flexible amid evolving global situation - IOC head

Tokyo Olympics organisers have been flexible amid evolving global situation - IOC headReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:54 IST
International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, have remained flexible in the face of the evolving global situation.
Bach also said in a statement issued on the occasion of a meeting to finalise rules for the Games in a set of "playbooks" that set out contagion prevention measures that the next version of the playbooks would be published in June, and were expected to be final.
